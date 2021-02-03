B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.70%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

