B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
BMRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.70%.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.