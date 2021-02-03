Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

