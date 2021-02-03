Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
