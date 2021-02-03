BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $188,065.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00899720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.34 or 0.04618721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014903 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

