Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $270,146.55 and approximately $3,963.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 170.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00841074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.81 or 0.04663397 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.