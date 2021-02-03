BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.