BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE:BST opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $56.87.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
