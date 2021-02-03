BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:BST opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $56.87.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

