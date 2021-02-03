BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Gap Down to $35.41

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $33.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.
In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)
There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.
