BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Gap Down to $35.41

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $33.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

