BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.