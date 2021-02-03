BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
