BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BFY stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.20.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
