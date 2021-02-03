BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BFY stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

