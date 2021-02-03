BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 71843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 51,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

