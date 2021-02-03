BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE:MQT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,644. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
