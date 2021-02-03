BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE MZA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.