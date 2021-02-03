BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 359,969 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 88,753 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 74,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,873. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

