BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
MHD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 18,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.