BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MHD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 18,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

