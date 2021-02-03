BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 18,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,299. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.