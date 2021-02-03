BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 18,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,299. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

