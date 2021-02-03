BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.15

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
