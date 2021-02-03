BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
