BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

