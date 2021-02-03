BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,247. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile
