BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,247. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

