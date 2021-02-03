BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$16.11 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

