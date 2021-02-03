BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$16.11 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.