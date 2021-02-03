Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.00.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

