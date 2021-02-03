Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.00.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
