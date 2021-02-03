BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 27,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.