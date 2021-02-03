BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile
