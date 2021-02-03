BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.58.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
