BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

