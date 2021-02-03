BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BGT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
