BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BGT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

