BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 187,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.19.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
