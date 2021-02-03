BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 187,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

