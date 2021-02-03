BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,692. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

