BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of BGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,692. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
