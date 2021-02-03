BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BTZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,996. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
