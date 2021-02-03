BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BTZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,996. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

