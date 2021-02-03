BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,576 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

