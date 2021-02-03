Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

