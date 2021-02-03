Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $7,166,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 3,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,559. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

