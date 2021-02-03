Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

