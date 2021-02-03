BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been grappling with rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, mainly led by costs associated with the pandemic. Such costs include bonuses and investments in safety equipments. Management expects such incremental costs to remain a downside during fourth quarter fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, strong comparable club sales have been an upside for the company. During the third quarter, the metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Moreover, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $42.77 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,270. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 965,952 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $16,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 310,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 282.4% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 363,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 268,413 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

