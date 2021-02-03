Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,200 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

BMRA opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

