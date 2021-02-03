Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.33.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th.
In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
BIIB opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
