Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.33.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

