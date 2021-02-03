Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 646.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $596.64 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

