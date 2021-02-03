Bigbom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,228.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $106,157.24 and approximately $181,228.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00847644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.54 or 0.04781369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

