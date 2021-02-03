Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $167.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $283,024.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,407 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,026 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 543.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 151,556 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.