Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.