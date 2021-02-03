Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.76. 64,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,467. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

