Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

BBY traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

