Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.56.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Best Buy stock opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.