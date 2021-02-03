Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,510 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,929,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

