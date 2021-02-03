Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $218,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

ADI stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

