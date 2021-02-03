Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BHLB stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $865.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 371,710 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $14,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

