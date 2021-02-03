Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 7.4%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.22 and last traded at $77.18. 1,542,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,158,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

