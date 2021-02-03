Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

