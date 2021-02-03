Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.
BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
