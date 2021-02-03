Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,084.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BXRBF stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

