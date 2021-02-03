Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,084.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BXRBF stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

