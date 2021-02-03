Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BHE stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $987.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,353.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

