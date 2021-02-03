Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

