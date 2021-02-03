Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,317,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,851,000 after buying an additional 49,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92.

