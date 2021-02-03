Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

